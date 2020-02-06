“Soybeans should trade higher today with supportive news from China, but the market will eventually want to see more sales materialize,” Kevin Stockard from CHS Hedging said. Reports that China will look to diversify imports is helping bring some support into the market, he said, as they may purchase U.S. soybeans “even if Brazilian beans are cheaper.”
That boost from China helped soybeans in the overnight trade, but John Payne of Daniels Trading said other commodities have struggled to “hold in the green,” so eyes will be on the market to see if soybeans can change that trend.