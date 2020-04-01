May soybeans closed down 23 ¼ cents at $8.62 ¾, while July beans closed down 22 ¼ cents at $8.67 ¼. Hightower says Brazil exported 11.64 million tonnes of beans last month, compared to 5.12 million in February and 8.46 million a year ago. A sharp sell-off in Malaysian palm oil also pressured bean prices.
Barchart.com estimates the February soybean crush range from 175-179 mbu, which would be the largest February crush on record, aided by Leap Day. Traders anticipate soybean oil stocks to be 2.075 to 2.400 billion lbs. on Feb 29.