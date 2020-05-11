The soybean market may be “choppy” heading into tomorrow’s WASDE report, Total Farm Marketing said. “The average trade guess for US 2019/20 soybean carryout in Tuesdays USDA report is near 488 mil bu vs 480 USDA April estimate; Average trade guess for US 2020/21 soybean carryout is 430 mil bu.”
“There has been concerns that the blame of coronavirus will rise trade tensions an diminish any progress done on the trade deal, though a real concern it has yet to be realized,” Blue Line Futures said. Though the group “remains cautiously optimistic” after last week’s late-week rally, noting a bullish tilt in their bias.