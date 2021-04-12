“Soybeans traded sharply lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Last week’s failure to lower US soybean carryout, increased Brazil soybean crop and dropped China crush offered resistance. Drop in palmoil prices weighed on soyoil futures which weighed on soybean futures.”
“Soybean futures were led lower by the world vegetable oil market,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Like corn, front end soybeans neared pre-quarterly stocks prices, while November beans have still held most of those gains. Still, November beans lost 13 cents premium to December corn which will be increasingly important as acreage remains in focus.”