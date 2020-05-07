There are reports that China has interest in soybeans this morning, John Payne of Daniels Trading said. “No new purchases have been recorded but the reports say Chinese crushers are interested,” he said.
“For now, China has mostly covered their nearby soybean needs with Brazilian beans, however they are still expected to fulfil this year’s commitments made in phase 1,” Katie Murphy of CHS Hedging said. “As tensions remain high between the U.S and China, the markets continue to cap gains and await talks set to happen next week.”