November soybeans closed near unchanged on the session after choppy and two-sided trade with a fairly wide range, the Hightower Report said.
“More talk of the sharp drop in crop ratings in Iowa helped to provide underlying support. In addition, exporters announced the sale of 132,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans sold to unknown destination,” the report said.
“The soybean market set back from yesterday’s rally on uncertainty about the size of the U.S. soybean crop,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew underlying support from yield ideas retreating from earlier and another round of Chinese buying U.S. beans. … Underlying support should remain intact ahead of next week’s USDA crop production report.”