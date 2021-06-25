After yesterday’s push back above the 100-day moving average, it is likely that prices will trade range bound with a slightly higher bias as we approach the USDA reports, according to John Wesley Willson. “It almost feels as if the market is beginning to brace for a lower increase in acres as prices are currently well off the lows made yesterday,” Wesley Willson said.
Soybean meal was the weakest in the complex this week. This is the lowest price the meal market has traded since September of 2020, Total Farm Marketing said.