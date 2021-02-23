Much of the soybean trade today was on ideas of tight stocks, heavy demand and more issues with South American harvests, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said. Rain continues to hit Brazil, delaying harvest. “China keeps a healthy appetite for beans and meal as they are said to have nearly rebuilt their hog herds to that of pre ASF,” she said.
There’s a chance for resistance in soybeans if the 2021 U.S. planting season is normal “and South America improves on exports,” ADM Investor Services said. “Then prices could begin to add some premium into U.S. summer growing season.”