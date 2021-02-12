Soybean futures traded two-sided overnight and are situated squarely in the middle of this week’s trading ranges as the trade factors in Tuesday’s USDA report and mixed weather conditions in South America, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. The USDA is projecting the tightest end-of-season stocks in seven years and the tightest stocks-to-use ratio on record.
The soybean market remains in an overbought technical condition, and traders remain nervous about the potential for a long liquidation selloff, according to The Hightower Report.