Soybeans, meal and oil were all up overnight, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing. August beans traded up to a one-month high of 14.80 initially, on a 25-cent rally. The contract gave up most of the move by this morning and is up 7 cents to 14.61-3/4.
With the anticipated sharp drop in rapeseed and canola production, and exports around the world, the world will be more dependent on soybean meal and oil supplies, according to The Hightower Report. In the long run, the market is counting on a high soybean yield from the U.S., and a significant surge in soybean production from South America next year.