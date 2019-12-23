Chinese buying and optimism regarding the pending signing of a U.S./China trade deal is giving the soybean market support, Ami L. Heesch of CHS Hedging said. Weekly export inspection were at 1.1 mln tonnes, within expectations, though at the low end.
ADM Investor Services said that some traders are adding 157 mln bushels to U.S. 2020/21 soybean exports, which would suggest a carryout “near 350 mln bushels” as compared to the USDA estimate of 533 and 475 this year. “Rumors China may take more than the 157 mln bushels could trigger fund short covering,” they said.