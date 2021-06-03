“The soybean market opened higher on tight stocks, dry weather conditions, and borrowed strength from palm oil and soyoil markets,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Soymeal made a slight rebound from yesterdays’ losses. Prices turned lower midday on improving chances for much needed moisture across the US WCB.”
“The Canadian and more reliable EU weather model are dry over the next 2 weeks for US north plains and upper Midwest,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “The America GFS model has rains in the forecast late in the 10 day period. The GFS model was enough the drive soybean futures lower from the overnight highs.”