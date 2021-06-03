 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soybeans

Soybeans

“The soybean market opened higher on tight stocks, dry weather conditions, and borrowed strength from palm oil and soyoil markets,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Soymeal made a slight rebound from yesterdays’ losses. Prices turned lower midday on improving chances for much needed moisture across the US WCB.”

“The Canadian and more reliable EU weather model are dry over the next 2 weeks for US north plains and upper Midwest,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “The America GFS model has rains in the forecast late in the 10 day period. The GFS model was enough the drive soybean futures lower from the overnight highs.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

BAGE raised its estimate of Argentina’s soybean crop by 0.5 mmt to 43.5 mmt due to better than expected yields, per CHS Hedging. Harvest is es…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

USDA Inspections report showed 192,221 MMT of soybeans were exported during week ending May 27, a 4-week low and down 57.5% from same week in …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“Soybean futures saw follow-through to the upside overnight after a steep ascent on Thursday fueled by a large ‘buy’ order for the July contra…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

  • Updated

China has slowed their purchases of oilseeds “due to negative crush margins,” Total Farm Marketing said. There have been no Chinese purchases …

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

  • Updated

“Technically, prices are consolidating while maintaining an up-trend as a summer’s worth of unknown weather buoys the market following a stron…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

“The soybean market traded higher on borrowed strength from the crude oil, palm oil and soyoil markets,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News