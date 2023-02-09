People are also reading…
Argentina crop estimates continue to be cut. The country’s Rosario grain exchange pegs the soybean crop at just 34.5 million metric tons, down from 37 million previously. “It’s one of the lower estimates I’ve seen out there,” said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “This would be the smallest soybean crop in Argentina in 14 years if confirmed.
USDA kept China imports at 96.0 million metric tons; some could see 98.0, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. China continues to buy Brazilian beans for March. All eyes are now on Argentina weather and China demand.