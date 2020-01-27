“The soy complex was weaker on waning optimism that China would buy a significant amount of beans from the US once the trade agreement was signed on the 15th,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional pressure from the spread of the Chinese virus and weakness in the equity and energy markets.”
“Even at these price levels, the U.S. is struggling in competitiveness with Brazil for export business,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Helping add to that difficult export picture has been the strength in the U.S. dollar vs the Brazilian real, which brings premium into South American beans over their U.S. counterparts.”