Soybean futures are back trading higher, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this morning. “Some feel Thursday’s losses were linked in part to follow through selling after USDA failed to give bulls any good reason to stay long, talk a bridge on Mississippi River could collapse with 771 barges unable to pass and talk that there are three Brazil soybean cargoes loading for US east coast,” Freed said.
Soybeans are rebounding this morning, said Total Farm Marketing. “Soybean futures did make a new high this week and the reversal lower when fund selling was trigger, yet the market is quickly showing signs of maintaining its bullish posture as upward-trending 10-day moving averages hold support,” TFM said.