 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Soybeans

China is probably done buying U.S. soybeans and corn, according to Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.

U.S. soybean planting is 3% done, compared to 5% average for this point in the season, according to Total Farm Marketing.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Soybeans

Soybean markets were down double-digits today as soy meal and soy oil fell. A slowing Chinese economy is pressuring markets, CHS Hedging said,…

Soybeans

Soybeans had solid gains on the day despite it being a slow news day, according to CHS Hedging. May and July soybean oil made new contract highs.

Soybeans

Despite other sharp losses to end the week, world vegetable oil prices made new all-time highs as Indonesia bans palm oil exports. World food …

Soybeans

Concerns about lower China economic factors and a possible drop in commodity imports offers resistance to the soybean complex this week, said …

Soybeans

Nearly one-third of China’s population is on lockdown, ADM Investor Services said, which could lower their imported commodities. “Still, there…

Soybeans

Soybeans closed at their highest settlements for contracts today but are still a little below contract highs, according to CHS Hedging.

Soybeans

The soy complex moved higher on reduced production from South America and increasing concerns in the US about the cold and wet Midwest weather…

Soybeans

The trade is waiting to see if China buys US beans August forward, where we are the most competitive, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Soybeans

China is short on soybeans but its crush margins are negative, raising concern about soybean imports, said Steve Freed of ADM Investment Servi…

Soybeans

Soybeans and soy oil look to remain on trends higher with crush and export support, said Nick Paumen of CHS Hedging.

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News