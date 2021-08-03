 Skip to main content
Soybeans

Better crop conditions and forecasts with rain chances helped push soybeans lower Tuesday. “The soybean market got thumped on improved crop conditions with forecasts of chances of additional moisture later this week or weekend,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional pressure from weakness in the crude oil market.”

“There is also concern that Brazil could sell China soybean in Oct and as early as late Jan 2022,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Key will be fact nearby Brazil soybean prices are higher than US in if Brazil has an early and good 2022 crop. Some though report than some China crushers are running tight on soybean supplies and may need to start buying US soon.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

