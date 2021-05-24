“Soybeans ended mixed with new crop gaining on old,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Weekly US soybean export remain slow. There was some talk that some ridging could develop later this summer across parts of the US Midwest. This could especially impact the 2021 US soybean crop.”
“Soybean futures tested some key technical levels as prices opened lower Sunday night,” John Wesley Willson, with CHS Hedging, said. “A stronger tone ensued during Monday’s session despite the front month contract closing lower. July beans settled 16’4 cents off the lows, while the new crop months eventual waded into positive territory.”