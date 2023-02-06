People are also reading…
On Monday analysts were watching global news and exports. “The US shot down another Chinese surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina, and this whole situation with the balloons has increased already high tensions and shaken bean traders,” Stewart-Peterson said. “Export inspections came in this morning with encouraging numbers.”
“March soybeans had a general downtrend for the session, starting back at last night’s opening, but remained above its 20 day moving average at $15.14 ½,” Jim Warren, with CHS Hedging, said. “Soybean export inspections were down 101 tmt last week to 1829.8 tmt.”