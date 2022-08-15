People are also reading…
U.S. and EU rains and weak China economic data is offering resistance to soy complex futures, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this morning.
After finishing last week on an upbeat note, global markets have taken a negative shift in tone coming into this morning's action. A key set of Chinese data include a lower-than-expected reading for industrial production and a surprise downtick in retail sales, sending soybeans lower to start the week, The Hightower Report said this morning.