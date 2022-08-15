 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Soybeans

People are also reading…

U.S. and EU rains and weak China economic data is offering resistance to soy complex futures, Steve Freed of ADM Investors said this morning.

After finishing last week on an upbeat note, global markets have taken a negative shift in tone coming into this morning's action. A key set of Chinese data include a lower-than-expected reading for industrial production and a surprise downtick in retail sales, sending soybeans lower to start the week, The Hightower Report said this morning.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Soybeans

“The entire soy complex was significantly higher earlier in the day, boosted by the report of a sale to China by private exporters and declini…

Soybeans

Soybean markets moved higher overnight, CHS Hedging said. Trade estimates for the U.S. soybean crop is for 4.481 bln bushels and an average of…

Soybeans

A study by Kansas State University ag economist Gregg Ibendahl indicates that soybean yields will be lower this season than in 2021, largely b…

Soybeans

Soybeans and both products were higher yesterday on extreme weather seen in parts of the Midwest and on concerns about Chinese demand moving f…

Soybeans

The week starts with corn and soybean stocks trading weaker to mixed, as traders try to gauge weather forecasts and start to position themselv…

Soybeans

There were rumors today the Chinese were in the market for some U.S. soybeans. The market will be looking to see if there will be any daily ex…

Soybeans

Soybeans bounced back after losses the day before. “Soybeans recovered yesterday’s loss but failed to break through yesterday’s high on the No…

Soybeans

“Soybeans were mixed with the September finishing slightly higher while the rest of the curve was lower,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, …

Soybeans

A possible break in the weather pattern and the USDA report Friday are on trader’s minds, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said this morning.

Soybeans

Soybean values are lower this morning ahead of today’s USDA release of crop production and S&D report 11 am. However, prices drew underlyi…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News