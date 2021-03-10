 Skip to main content
Soybeans

Soybeans

“Soybean traded lower on talk that Argentina would get needed rains early next week and that lower Brazil export prices suggest a large crop and could lead to Brazil imports to the U.S.,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “The fact USDA did not lower South America crops, raise U.S. exports, lower U.S. carryout and raise China imports yesterday also triggered (selling).”

“Soybeans traded in similar fashion to what we’ve become accustomed to see with big day ranges as the selloff took place today,” Nick Paumen, with CHS Hedging, said. “There wasn’t a big defining reason for weakness today, so we can point to the technical markets/funds. Soybean oil also closed in the red, but May still made contract highs today.”

CropWatch Weekly Update

