Soybeans mostly held their ground, despite weakness in other grains, Stewart-Peterson reported.
“The bean market did stay mostly firm during today’s trade, and weakness in the dollar in the past couple of trading sessions stayed supportive overall as U.S. beans struggle in competitiveness against freshly harvested South American supplies,” Stewart-Peterson said.
"Soybean prices bounced higher on a bout of short covering, after yesterday’s steep losses,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Traders have not given up hope for China to come to the plate for their big purchase of U.S. beans. Gains are kept in check from record or near-record crops expected out of South America.”