The NOPA crush report “disappointed again,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said. Margins were decent in June, he said, after the break in soybean prices, but supply “simply can’t be found on the margins. “This is bullish bean oil as we head into harvest, the market is thirsty for supply.”
That crush report, which was down to 159.5 mln bushels, was the lowest in four months, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Mixed trade is expected in the soybean market, they said. “The rest of the bean complex is also mixed as bean meal eases from yesterday’s rally, and soyoil surges to a one-month high in a bid to challenge contract highs from June 7.”