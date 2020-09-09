The winning streak for beans continues into what must be some sort of record non-weather event territory which is just another unexpected twist this year, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors. “With a short week and a major report on Friday, Chinese demand will be the driver until Friday’s 11 a.m. report release,” he said.
The short-term fundamentals remain positive as there continues to be uncertainty on the U.S. and China production outlook, and demand remains very strong, according to The Hightower Report. China continues to be an aggressive buyer of U.S. soybeans even with the recent strong rally.