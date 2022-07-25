People are also reading…
“Soybeans saw a double-digit higher day on the surge in soybean meal prices, but a slight decrease in the value of soybean oil,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “…Export inspections for SB were very weak at 388,212 metric tons. Inspections are ahead of the USDA by 36 mln bushels, but this should become a deficit in the next few weeks.”
“US Midwest could turn warmer and drier next week,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Second week also looks warm and dry. Some fear this could drop final US soybean yield from USDA 51.5. Trade expects USDA to rate the US crop 60% Good/Excellent vs 61% last week.”