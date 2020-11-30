The start of the growing season in a lot of these key soybean-growing areas in Brazil was the driest in 30 to 40 years, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. They had a very dry start, and delayed planting in those areas. The focus now is what kind of rain chances are possible. It looks like rain will come late this week.
Soy oil got a lift on news India was cutting import tariffs on palm oil by 10% to 27.5%. That potentially opens up displacement markets for US soy oil, said Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing. The weekly export sales report indicated just 768,071 metric tons of soybean sales for the week ending last Thursday. That was a marketing-year low.