“Soybean traded higher,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Good weekly US soybean exports, talk of higher demand for US soybean exports, concern about South America 2021 crops and the fact US harvest will soon be done offered support. Wet US east Midwest weather forecast could also delay final harvest.”
“Soybeans traded higher on demand and planting concerns in Brazil and Argentina,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Argentina subject to a 24-hour strike by oilseed workers. Harvest is nearly completed, and the elevators make plans for the O/N/D execution as they start to get their soybean trains delivered.”