Allendale reports soybean export sales totaled 304,221 metric tonnes, with 302,835 of that for 2019/20. This was under the 400,000 to 825,000 trade expectation. This was the lowest sale for this week in five years, Allendale says.
Brugler Marketing says soybean export sales from the week ending March 5 were below pre-report estimates with only 302,835 MT sold. That was 84.2% lower than the sales from the same week last year. China canceled 90,281 MT of sales, as unshipped sales for them are down to only 63,000 MT (one vessel).