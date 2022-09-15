People are also reading…
On Thursday traders were watching soybean export news. “Beans dipped a few cents lower today, with bean oil the weak leg again,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Exports are starting the year off strong, and stocks-to-use is tight; however, broad based commodity selling and Argentine farmer selling will be headwinds to any rally.”
“Soybean futures ended lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Soymeal gained on soyoil. US soymeal supplies remain tight and poultry demand remains strong. Soyoil is also losing to soymeal on talk some may imports cheaper South America soyoil into the US. USDA finally reported the latest US soybean export sales figures.”