May and November soybean contracts are trending lower, CHS Hedging said, as Chinese prices “melt down.” The May contracts of U.S. soybeans, meal, and soyoil all fell to new recent lows on Wednesday with non-commercials in soybeans and meal heavily long and under pressure to liquidate.
Brazilian sources are raising the 2023 soybean crop as ADM Investor Services said they are calling it a “bumper crop.” The forecast for Brazilian soybean exports in 2023 has also been increased by 300,000 tonnes to a record 92.3 million tonnes, according to Brazilian oilseed lobby Abiove, 17.2% above the 78.7 million tonnes seen in 2022.