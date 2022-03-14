 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Soybeans

Argentina has halted export registrations for soybean oil and meal, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. “At first glance, this sounds like an incredibly bullish headline, as Argentina is the world’s largest exporter of both of those products,” he said. “The general thought here, however, is that it is going to restrict exports until further notice so that they can raise their export tax.”

Like many physical commodities, soybeans are likely to see significant volatility this week as the situation in Ukraine serves to drive wheat and corn prices into wild gyrations, according to The Hightower Report.

