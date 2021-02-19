 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soybeans

Soybeans

The United States may turn to imported soybeans this year to supplement tight domestic supplies, but large planting this spring by U.S. farmers will likely limit imported volumes, Department of Agriculture Chief Economist Seth Meyer said. We often import small amounts of these products, but at 90 million acres of projected U.S. soybean plantings, under normal weather, it’s not something that we are going to have to do a lot of, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.

Rumors are making their way through the marketplace that some China buyers might cancel some open U.S. unshipped soybean sales, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.

Brazil’s soybean harvesting progressed in the period through Feb. 12, but still lagged last year’s pace and the historical five-year average, agribusiness consultancy Datagro said.

CropWatch Weekly Update

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The soybean market traded higher on delays in the Brazilian soybean harvest and a strong crush pace, according to CHS Hedging.

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

NOPA crush numbers will be released today with expectations for the “biggest January crush on record,” John Payne of Daniels Trading said. Gue…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

The soybean market finished the day mixed, with the front months experiencing pressure from a lack of fresh supportive news and the strength o…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

  • Updated

The soybean market should be choppier today “as charts consolidate,” CHS Hedging said. “We have much to go through yet in 2021 with a very tig…

Iowa Farmer Today

Soybeans

U.S. soybean processors recorded their second-largest monthly crush on record in January, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services. It was th…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News