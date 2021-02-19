The United States may turn to imported soybeans this year to supplement tight domestic supplies, but large planting this spring by U.S. farmers will likely limit imported volumes, Department of Agriculture Chief Economist Seth Meyer said. We often import small amounts of these products, but at 90 million acres of projected U.S. soybean plantings, under normal weather, it’s not something that we are going to have to do a lot of, said Steve Freed of ADM Investor Services.
Rumors are making their way through the marketplace that some China buyers might cancel some open U.S. unshipped soybean sales, said Matthew Strelow of Total Farm Marketing.
Brazil’s soybean harvesting progressed in the period through Feb. 12, but still lagged last year’s pace and the historical five-year average, agribusiness consultancy Datagro said.