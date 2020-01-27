A rough week for soybeans last week saw a lot of optimism dry up, but Blue Line Futures is looking for the market to hold onto its positions right now. “We like buying here on the first test (with a tight leash) but need to see the market hold in the first half of the week,” they said. “If the bull camp cannot defend this level on a closing basis, we would move to the sidelines as we could see the market drop another 20 cents.”
Soybean markets fell below $9.00 on the March contract for the first time since early December, on virus concerns and South American weather. Michaela White of CHS Hedging said to expect that kind of trade to continue, as the weather continues to look favorable for South American farmers and a weakening Brazilian currency.