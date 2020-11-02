“Soybean prices were lower on weakness in the canola market, improving weather for South America planting progress, lack of sales announcements to China last week and this week,” Ami Heesch, with CHS Hedging, said. “Prices drew additional pressure from a bout of fund selling ahead of Election Day tomorrow.”
“Export inspections at 76.5 mln bushels were termed supportive, bringing the total for the marketing year to just under 609 mln bu., up near 75% from last year,” Stewart-Peterson said. “The big difference compared to a year ago is a trade deal with China and strong export activity reflecting an increase in hog and poultry production by the Chinese.”