Soybeans

USDA reported a lower-than-expected soybean acreage number. The trade really missed this, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. Plantings were pegged at 88.3 million, down sharply from 90.96 in March. That’s a big miss that should have been seen as an outright bullish number, yet the market didn’t act that way. The biggest losses occurred in North Dakota and Minnesota. Most people would see that as an outright bullish number. There are a couple of implications here. I’m not sure that the trade believes the acreage numbers.

The bull camp in soybeans will likely need definitively concerning weather just to avoid further retrenchment toward the $14.00 level in November soybeans, according to The Hightower Report.

