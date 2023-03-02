People are also reading…
Traders are keeping an eye out for any USDA news on export business as rumors swirled overnight, Jim Warren of CHS Hedging said.
“Soybeans recovered about half of yesterday’s losses but are still down over 50 cents in the past 6 days following the selloff,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Yesterday there were rumors that China has cancelled U.S. soybean shipments in favor of Brazilian offers that are significantly cheaper, but it turned out it was Argentinian shipments that were cancelled. This still sets a potentially bearish tone because if China is willing to cancel Argentinian shipments, they should not have any qualms about canceling those from the US with Brazil selling beans at such a steep discount.”