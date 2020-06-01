“Soybean traded both sides of unchanged,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Fact China told their buying companies to halt buying US Ag goods offered resistance. News that China crushers had bought US soybeans offered support but added to confusion. Weekly US soybean exports were only 14 mln bu. versus 18 last year.”
“USDA’s weekly Export Inspections report showed 14.6 mbu of soybeans were shipped on the week ending May 28,” Barchart.com said. “That was 18% above last week’s exports, but 22% lower yr/yr. Accumulated bean shipments were 1.3 bbu through the same week. That outpaces last year’s program by 3% and is 78% of USDA’s forecast with 14 weeks left.”