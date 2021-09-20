“Soybean futures traded weaker throughout the session, as growing economic worries as well as a conducive forecast for harvest pressured prices,” Total Farm Marketing said. “Weaker energy and a stronger dollar were also noted as was downward pressure in most all commodities. A resumption of exporter activity at the Gulf this week… (was) viewed as supportive.”
“The soybean market continued the weakness from the overnight session, finishing over 20 cents lower for the day,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Harvest pressure, outside macro influence, and a lower edible oil market pressured soybean futures today. The harvest is 6% complete, right on pace with the average, according to the USDA Crop Progress report.”