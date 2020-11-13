The soybean market is acting a little bit better than the corn market, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain. We’re only about 15 cents removed from those high earlier this week. The selling pressure has been muted. Maybe one of the arguments is that if the national shutdown occurs, it won’t affect soybeans as much as corn market because of the ethanol implications.
There has been an explosion at a Cofco crushing plant in Argentina, according to The Hightower Report. Damage assessments started out with "down for a few days" and then moved to "enough damage as to never come back online." The exact status is currently unknown but reports suggest that operations are already getting under way.