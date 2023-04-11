People are also reading…
World soybean ending stocks in the WASDE report were on the high end of estimates, leaving the May contract holding on to its slight gains, but raising the question of whether it can retake the $15 handle. Global Commodity Analytics & Consulting’s Mike Zuzolo is dubious, considering weak production numbers out of Brazil and Argentina and Brazil’s low export price.
Argentina’s third round of the soy dollar program is not working as well as it did the previous times as farmers hold onto their beans despite the exchange rate incentive as an inflation hedge, according to Totaal farm Marketing.