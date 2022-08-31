Concerns about tensions with China and troubles with China’s economy weighed on soybeans Wednesday.
“There is some concern that increased tension between U.S. and China, increased China COVID lockdowns and slower China economy could reduce their raw material imports including soybeans from U.S.,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said.
Soybean oil did manage to move higher on Wednesday, but soybeans and meal moved lower.
“Soybeans and meal were lower and oil was higher on a very quiet trading day,” Patti Uhrich, with CHS Hedging, said. “…Soybean oil was higher for the day — October at 68.90 up 1.21. Soybean meal was lower — October at 420.7 down 9.10.”