The economic stimulus response about coronavirus is helping support soybeans, Kathleen Murphy of CHS Hedging said. “China is not expected to make any nearby purchases of U.S beans as they focus on cheaper Brazilian beans,” Murphy said. “However we may see some deferred inquiries for new crop once the tariff waivers are granted.”
“Expected record harvest in Brazil will keep a lid on prices,” Total Farm Marketing said, noting that traders will likely stay on the sidelines until weather becomes a major factor. They see soybean meal as “technically overbought” which might bring in a reversal.