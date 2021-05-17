“Nearby soybean managed small gains,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “SX traded lower but ended at the midpoint of the daily range. Soybeans traded lower overnight on continued long liquidation after last week’s private estimate of higher final US 2021 corn and soybean acres that USDA March guess.”
“The market finished a few cents weaker after a wide trading range, finding highs and lows 10-15 cents away from the previous price,” Bryant Sanderson, with CHS Hedging, said. “Meal was weaker as well but the soyoil market was higher with the July contract over 1% higher on the day.”