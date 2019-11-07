The soybean market is trading a few cents higher overnight due to renewed optimism surrounding the trade war, said Kathleen Murphy of CHS Hedging.
Trade estimates for soybean export sales for the week ending on Oct. 31 range from 600,000 to 1.2 million metric tons, Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing & Management said. Soybean meal is expected to see export sales between 150,000 - 300,000 MT for the same week.
Exports: This morning, the USDA reported sales of 136,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for the current marketing year. They also announced 133,000 tonnes of soybean meal are set for delivery to the Philippines this marketing year.