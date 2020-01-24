Ideas of possible lower Asian demand is offering significant resistance right now in the soybean markets, ADM Investor Services said. There are also worries about how a potential record Brazilian crop might affect U.S. demand, which is adding to pressure.
Soybeans hit a “new seven-week low” on Friday, en route to today’s losses, The Hightower Report said. “Concerns over the coronavirus continue to weigh on soybean prices as they cast further doubt on China ramping up their imports from the U.S. over the near future.”