Export sales were 1,150,000 tonnes for soybeans vs. 600,000 to 1,400,000 tonnes expected. Soymeal exports were 365,400 tonnes vs. 100,000 to 320,000 tonnes expected. Soyoil exports were 19,800 tonnes vs. -5,000 to 30,000 tonnes expected, according to CHS Hedging.
USDA announced three large private export sales for soybeans this morning. Private exporters sold 132,000 MT of soybeans to China, 396,000 MT to unknown, and another 326,750 MT to unknown destinations — all for 2021/22 delivery, according to Alan Brugler of Brugler Marketing.