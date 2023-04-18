People are also reading…
The May contract hit its highest price “in over six weeks” overnight as soy markets continued their rally, CHS Hedging said. “The U.S. Ag Attache in Argentina lowered their estimate of the country’s soybean production to 23.9mmt (USDA 27mmt in April report) due to drought. That would be the lowest in 24 years and a yield estimate of 23.5 bu/acre (converted) would be the lowest in almost 50 years.”
There could be more delays in soybean planting “with showers and cold temperatures over the next 7 days,” ADM Investor Services said. “Brazil soybean export price continues to drop due to large supply.”