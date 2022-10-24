People are also reading…
“Soybean futures ended lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Concern about lower demand for US soybeans and record Brazil 2023 soybean crop is offering resistance. Some are looking for heavy November soybean deliveries. Weekly soybean exports were a record 106 mln bu. vs 94 last year.”
“Soybean futures continue to meet strong resistance at $14/bu. as harvest enters the home stretch,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Board crush continues to press higher, up 5.5 cents to $3.16/bu. South America has rain in the forecast over the next 7-10 days.”