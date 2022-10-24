 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Soybeans

People are also reading…

“Soybean futures ended lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Concern about lower demand for US soybeans and record Brazil 2023 soybean crop is offering resistance. Some are looking for heavy November soybean deliveries. Weekly soybean exports were a record 106 mln bu. vs 94 last year.”

“Soybean futures continue to meet strong resistance at $14/bu. as harvest enters the home stretch,” Kevin Stockard, with CHS Hedging, said. “Board crush continues to press higher, up 5.5 cents to $3.16/bu. South America has rain in the forecast over the next 7-10 days.”

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Soybeans

USDA’s Brazilian attaché office increased its projection for the country’s soybean crop to 148.5 million metric tons. That’s up sharply from i…

Soybeans

“The low water levels in the Mississippi River have not gotten better and very little rain is forecast which might help the situation, but as …

Soybeans

Yesterday’s export sales data was strong for soybeans at 85.8 mb – this was the most since December of 2021, according to Total Farm Marketing.

Soybeans

Markets are trading higher as soybean meal continues to see a “nice rebound” and soy oil trades higher, CHS Hedging said. “Soyoil continues to…

Soybeans

Soybean harvest is at 63% complete, well above average for this time of year. Markets, however, are trading lower as soy meal drags futures ma…

Soybeans

Soybeans are lower this morning, giving back much of what was gained yesterday. Both soyoil and soy meal were down overnight, said Bryant Sand…

Soybeans

Soybeans are trading on a “softer tone” on weakness in energy and China markets and the strong US dollar, Ami Heesch of CHS Hedging said this …

Soybeans

Traders continue to watch the situation on the Mississippi River. “While the logistics issue with low water levels on the Mississippi have bee…

Soybeans

“Soybeans ended higher on technical buying following better than expected weekly and daily US soybean export sales,” Steve Freed, with ADM Inv…

Soybeans

The major caveat for soybeans is South America – namely Brazil – which is on tap to produce a record crop! And demand is very sluggish despite…

Marketplace

Recently Listed

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News