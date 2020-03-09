“Soybean prices had a rough start to the week as they fell to a new 9 1/2 month low before finishing Monday's trading session with a heavy loss,” the Hightower Report said. “Bean oil prices also fell to a new low for the move before posting heavy losses while meal prices had a sizable rebound from a new monthly low before closing with a moderate loss.”
“Soybean prices traded lower,” Steve Freed, with ADM Investor Services, said. “Concern over global protein and cooking oil demand due to the spread of the coronavirus offered resistance. Soybean prices also followed lower energy prices. Fact Russia wants to seek additional energy market share over the next 6-10 years offers long term resistance to US energy prices.”