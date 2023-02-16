People are also reading…
National Oilseed Processors Association members crushed 179 million bushels of soybeans in January. That trend was below the average trade guess of 181.7 million, but was actually up for the first time in three months, said Joe Vaclavik of Standard Grain.
With Brazil outproducing the U.S. by more than 1.2 billion bushels of beans this year, their harvest pressure will be extreme and with the funds still holding a large net long position, any run through their sales stop orders could produce an unwelcome bear trend renewal, said Jody Lawrence of Strategic Trading Advisors.